Will Eisner Week Program

The South Pasadena Public Library will host a virtual book discussion of A Contract with God in celebration of Will Eisner Week. The discussion will take place on Zoom on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/238678242047]. Will Eisner Week, taking place March 1st through 7th, is the annual literary celebration of Will Eisner, a pioneer in the field of sequential art whose career spanned more than 70 years. If you have any questions, call (626) 403-7359.

2/7/22