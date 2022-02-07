Water Main Break Resolved

Water Division ​has resolved the water main break on the 100 block of Warwick Place and full water pressure has been restored as of 10:15 pm. Due to the water interruption to perform the main break repair, it is common for residents in the area to experience discolored water and/or air in the water that makes the water look white or “milky”. It is recommended to run the water tap for up to a minute to resolve these issues. If further assistance is required please call the Police Department non-emergency number (626) 403-7297 so staff can be dispatched to assist you.

