While supplies last, the Library has copies of

IRS 1040 forms

IRS 1040 instruction booklets

California 540 2EZ combined form/instruction booklets

California 540 combined form/instruction booklets

Stop by to pick them up during the Library’s open hours: Monday-Thursday 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2/28/22