Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of South Pasadena, California, will conduct a Public Hearing pertaining to the item(s) listed below:

DATE OF HEARING: WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 at 7:00pm

HEARING ITEM(S): First Reading and Introduction of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 18, Article VI of the South Pasadena Municipal Code to Prohibit the Sale of All Tobacco Products and Electronic Smoking Devices

At the July 21, 2021 regularly scheduled meeting, City Council directed staff to study and recommend key policy provisions for an ordinance that would ban the sale of all tobacco products in South Pasadena.

Note: Additional information may be available on the Agenda, by visiting: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/2021-council-meetings.

