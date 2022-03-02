Reminder: Waste Collection Survey

Do not forget to fill out our Waste Collection Survey and solicit feedback on your preferences curbside waste services. The City is considering a number of options and costs, one of which includes changing our waste hauling service model from Backyard Service Model – where Athens pick-up trucks collect trash containers from our backyards – to a Curbside Service Model – where residents wheel their trash barrels to the curb for collection. If you are a South Pasadena resident of a single-family residence, click here, scan the QR code above, or visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/environmentalprograms to complete the Waste Collection Survey to provide valuable information in determining what the City of South Pasadena residents want in their waste services.

