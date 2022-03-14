See’s Candy Fundraiser for 2023 South Pasadena Float!

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee (SPTOR) is holding its annual See’s Candies Spring Fundraiser! A portion of sales from the Easter time event will help fund steel, flowers, and other materials used in constructing the City’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade. According to SPTOR President, Brant Dunlap, this is “one of our most fundraising events throughout the year.” To place an order, contact Sandy Fielding, a South Pasadena Tournament of Roses board member, at vitale@dslextreme.com, (626) 437-8553 or (323) 254-6916.

Order form:

3/14/22