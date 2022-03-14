Housing is Key Rent Relief Program

The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program is a program to help eligible renters and landlords by providing financial assistance for rent and utilities, and preventing housing instability, potential eviction, and financial hardships due to the COVID-19.

Income-eligible applicants may qualify regardless of immigration status and will not be required to show proof of citizenship. Assistance from the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program does not count as earned income (for renters) and will not affect eligibility for any other benefit assistance programs, such as CalFresh or CalWORKS. If you or someone you know is in need of rental assistance please submit an application by clicking here, or call 833-687-0967 for more assistance.

