Follow Up Survey: Commission Analysis

As a follow up item to the February 23, 2022 City Council Study Session, the City Manager’s office is soliciting additional feedback from the Community to ensure that the community is continuing to be involved in the process per the request of City Council. This item will be returned to City Council on 4/6/22 for further discussion. To access the survey, please click here. If you have any questions please contact Mjerejian@southpasadenaca.gov or call (626) 403-7210.

See here for the Study Session Agenda Item: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/28342/637807178858000000

3/17/22