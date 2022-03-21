City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Program Has Launched!

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 21, 2022

Southern California Edison’s (SCE) Charge Ready Program has launched! By offering significant financial incentives and technical support, SCE’s Charge Ready program helps local governments, businesses, and property owners deploy the necessary infrastructure and equipment to support EV charging stations at their property. With greater ease and affordability, property owners, businesses, and public entities can now meet the growing demand for clean energy charging options from their customers, employees, communities, and/or tenants. Click here to learn more!

3/21/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: