Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Program Has Launched!

Southern California Edison’s (SCE) Charge Ready Program has launched! By offering significant financial incentives and technical support, SCE’s Charge Ready program helps local governments, businesses, and property owners deploy the necessary infrastructure and equipment to support EV charging stations at their property. With greater ease and affordability, property owners, businesses, and public entities can now meet the growing demand for clean energy charging options from their customers, employees, communities, and/or tenants. Click here to learn more!

3/21/22