The annual Spring Eggstravaganza is back and in person at Garfield Park! This sought out event will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Kids will have a chance to visit and take photos with a bunny, play games and enjoy inflatables, participate in arts & crafts, and participate in an egg hunt!

Pre-sale tickets are now available at $10/child and $16 the day of the event. By tickets by visiting Southpasadenaca.gov/events.

3/22/22