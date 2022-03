The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk announced the updated 2022 Election Administration Plan (EAP) on March 9, 2022. The EAP is available for public review and comment on LAVOTE.GOV/EAP. The RR/CC will hold two (2) public hearings for the public to provide feedback on the EAP. The first public hearing will take place Wednesday, March 23 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and the second public hearing on Thursday, March 24 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

3/21/22