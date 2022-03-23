Happening Today & Tomorrow: Southern California Edison Construction Work

Both today and tomorrow, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace electrical transmission poles along Park Avenue from Mission Street to Hope Street. The work will require a partial street closure of Park Avenue and will be performed from 10pm to 6am.

Temporary power outages. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages. We thank our residents for their understanding.

