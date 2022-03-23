City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Happening Today & Tomorrow: Southern California Edison Construction Work

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 23, 2022

Both today and tomorrow, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace electrical transmission poles along Park Avenue from Mission Street to Hope Street. The work will require a partial street closure of Park Avenue and will be performed from 10pm to 6am.

Temporary power outages. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages. We thank our residents for their understanding.

3/23/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: