COVID-19 Booster Clinic!

March 23, 2022

The City of South Pasadena Senior Center, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, will host a COVID-19 Booster Clinic on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and a limited number of booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. Fifteen (15) Pfizer, fifteen (15) Moderna and fifteen (15) pediatric dose vaccine boosters will be available. To be vaccinated, participants will need to bring proof of age and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
For questions or concerns, please contact the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403-7360.

