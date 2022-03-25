City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 and Pregnancy Safety

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 25, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future to prevent severe illness, death, and adverse pregnancy outcomes from COVID-19.

Although rare, pregnant people infected with COVID-19 during their pregnancy can pass on the virus to their newborn. Studies have affirmed the vaccines’ safety in all stages of pregnancy and the vaccines do not cause any fertility problems.

Click here to access more resources to assist pregnant people and people of childbearing age get the facts.

3/25/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: