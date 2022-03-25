COVID-19 and Pregnancy Safety

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future to prevent severe illness, death, and adverse pregnancy outcomes from COVID-19.

Although rare, pregnant people infected with COVID-19 during their pregnancy can pass on the virus to their newborn. Studies have affirmed the vaccines’ safety in all stages of pregnancy and the vaccines do not cause any fertility problems.

Click here to access more resources to assist pregnant people and people of childbearing age get the facts.

3/25/22