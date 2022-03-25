City Hall Scoop

Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvement Project

March 25, 2022

The Public Works Department scheduled a traffic signal shutdown at the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Rollin Street to complete contractual construction activities related to the Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project. The system shut down is anticipated to occur on March 30th, between the hours of 9am and 3pm. The contractor will place temporary traffic control devices to properly route the traffic. The improvements include the installation of various traffic signal system equipment, conduit and fiber optic. The construction activity may temporarily limit street parking at the listed locations. If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc. at (626) 813-6693 or the City of South Pasadena at (626) 403-7240.

