Apply to Become a Commissioner!

April 7, 2022

Are you interested in making a difference in your City? Apply to be a Commissioner! Commissions serve as advisory bodies to review City policy issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council. The City of South Pasadena has Commissions that cover a variety of topics including the environment, community services, public works, community development, and more! Applications are available for download online. Submit your application to cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov or to the City Clerk’s Office located at 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030 on the first floor.

