The theme of World Health Day this year is “Our planet, our health.” This theme mandates global attention on urgent issues such as the pollution of our planet, increased diseases like cancer, asthma, and heart disease. While the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the power of science towards recovery, we continue to encourage our residents towards creating a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Together, we could build a #HealthierTomorrow. To learn more, click here.

4/7/22