Library Stage Line Up for Eclectic Music Festival

The South Pasadena Public Library is pleased to announce its exciting and diverse line up for the Eclectic Music Festival, including Kazan Taiko, the South Pasadena High School Jazz Ensemble, Other Mother Brother Band, and Brahms’ Third Racket.

The festivities will begin on April 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on the Library Stage in front of the Library Community Room located at 1115 El Centro Street in South Pasadena, CA. The Library Stage performances are made possible by funding from the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, Inc.

The Library Stage Performance Schedule is as follows:

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. – Kazan Taiko: Kazan Taiko usckazantaiko.wordpress.com] is the Japanese taiko ensemble group from the University of Southern California. Since 2002, this ensemble has been sharing the Japanese-American art form of traditional Japanese drumming (taiko). Their interpretation includes both traditional and modern influences of dance, music, and culture.

5:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. – South Pasadena High School Jazz Ensemble: Hometown favorite, the South Pasadena High School Jazz Ensemble [www.spband.org/jazz-band.html], led by Howard Crawford, features 21 talented students performing jazz classics from the big band era.

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Other Mother Brother Band: Other Mother Brother Band [www.ombbmusic.com], founded in 2008, is an eclectic progressive instrumental group based out of Los Angeles that performs toe-tapping, make-your-body-move music. They weave together influences from bluegrass, world, Latin jazz, reggae, rock, funk and classical music to form their unique sound that has delighted audiences from Southern California to Yosemite to Colorado. No two shows are alike as each of these five stellar musicians gets a chance to shine in the spotlight. The band boasts a two-time Bass Player of the Year and nominations for Best Instrumental Band and Best Instrumental Album (LA Music Awards).

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Brahms’ Third Racket: Brahms’ Third Racket [www.btracket.com] plays a unique type of alternative rock; their live shows feature original videos, which play in sync with the band’s performance. The combination of videos and music provide an immersive audience experience. Brahms’ Third Racket is made up of Warren Wellen, R. Matthew Carroll, David Rodgers, and Mary Ann Pelino.

The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. Visit the Library website [www.southpasadenaca.gov/library] for information about services and programs. The Library is open Monday, Friday, Saturday 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10:00 a.m.– 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.