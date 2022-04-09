The South Pasadena Police Department and Ralph’s Market will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s “Prescription Drug Takeback” on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10am to 2pm in the courtyard of the Police Department.

Unused and expired prescription drugs thrown away improperly could be dangerous, and we are excited to have the support from Ralph’s Market for this event. For more information, visit: DEATakeBack.com. For more questions, email Detective Lee, RLee@SouthPasadenaCA.gov.

