COVID-19 Updates

The COVID-19 Ongoing Requirements for Employers has been updated. As of 4/6/22: updated to align with the revised County Health Officer Order. The revised Order no longer requires Operations of Mega Events to check for proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, but continues to strongly recommend it. This document summarizes ongoing requirements that employers must continue to follow in accordance with state and county rules. Please see the links in the document for more detailed information about the requirements. Please note that where the requirements differ, the more stringent directives apply.

Continuing_Safety_Measures.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

4/11/22