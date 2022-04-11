City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Updates

maryjerejian1998

no comments

April 11, 2022

The COVID-19 Ongoing Requirements for Employers has been updated.  As of 4/6/22: updated to align with the revised County Health Officer Order.  The revised Order no longer requires Operations of Mega Events to check for proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, but continues to strongly recommend it.  This document summarizes ongoing requirements that employers must continue to follow in accordance with state and county rules.  Please see the links in the document for more detailed information about the requirements. Please note that where the requirements differ, the more stringent directives apply.

Continuing_Safety_Measures.pdf 

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

4/11/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: