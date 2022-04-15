Arroyo Seco Updates

City Hall Scoop

April 15, 2022

The Golf course and the Arroyo Seco Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail will be opened temporarily, while the driving range will remain closed. The anticipated timeline for the contractor to mobilize to site and commence with the Golf Course pole & netting installation is Mid-May. Project will start on the south side by the driving range and conclude north at the Golf course parking lot.

During the installation, access to trail will be closed again to ensure safety due to construction activities. However, the golf course will remain open. Project duration hasn’t been finalized at this point, but updates will be forth coming. 

 The City appreciated your patience during this period and reiterates its commitment to safety.

4/15/22

