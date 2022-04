The non-profit group South Pasadena Beautiful and the City of South Pasadena’s Natural Resources and Environmental Commission are pleased to invite the community to a garden tour and plant swap on April 23rd from 2-5 PM. The two gardens, one located at 1017 Oliver Street and the other at 451 Prospect Circle, are both irrigated in part with greywater: water used for washing purposes- laundry, handwashing, showering, and bathing.

4/17/22