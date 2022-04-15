City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Updates

maryjerejian1998

no comments

April 15, 2022

The new Health Officer Order issues on April 13, 2022 and is effective on 12:01am on Friday, April 15, 2022 entails the following highlights:

This Quarantine Order is revised in response to changes in the April 6, 2022, State Public Health Officer Guidance for Local Health Jurisdiction on Isolation and Quarantine of the General Public.

  • Removes quarantine requirement for asymptomatic exposed person (for the general public).
  • Adds work exclusion or restriction in certain specific high risk-settings including emergency shelters, healthcare settings, local correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and emergency cooling centers.
  • Includes updated definition for close contact.

For more details on this updated Health Officer Order, click here.

4/15/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: