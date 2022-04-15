COVID-19 Updates

The new Health Officer Order issues on April 13, 2022 and is effective on 12:01am on Friday, April 15, 2022 entails the following highlights:

This Quarantine Order is revised in response to changes in the April 6, 2022, State Public Health Officer Guidance for Local Health Jurisdiction on Isolation and Quarantine of the General Public.

Removes quarantine requirement for asymptomatic exposed person (for the general public).

Adds work exclusion or restriction in certain specific high risk-settings including emergency shelters, healthcare settings, local correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and emergency cooling centers.

Includes updated definition for close contact.

For more details on this updated Health Officer Order, click here.

4/15/22