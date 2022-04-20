City Hall Scoop

Don’t Forget! Be Kind to Animals Art Exhibition

April 20, 2022

The Community Services Department is hosting a Be Kind to Animal Art Exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the War Memorial Building located at 435 Fair Oaks Avenue. We are looking for students to create artwork that reflects this year’s theme, Animals Are My Neighbors, Too!

This event is open to all Pre-K through 8th graders. We are asking participants to make some art sized 8.5” x 11” and drop off at the Recreation Office by 12 noon on April 25, 2022.  The Recreation Office is located at 815 Mission Street and is open Monday – Thursday, 10am-6pm.

Submit this form to participate: Be Kind to Animals Art Exhibition

For more information, call our Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380. 

