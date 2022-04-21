Coyote Safety Workshop

Concerned about neighborhood coyotes? Join the Pasadena Humane Society on Sunday, May 1 at 11am until 12:30pm at their upcoming Coyote Safety Workshops! In this interactive workshop, an expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques, and get you involved in a variety of activities so that you could peacefully and safely coexist with coyotes. Both kids and families are welcome to attend! To register, visit pasadenahumane.org/events.

