City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Coyote Safety Workshop

maryjerejian1998

no comments

April 21, 2022

Concerned about neighborhood coyotes? Join the Pasadena Humane Society on Sunday, May 1 at 11am until 12:30pm at their upcoming Coyote Safety Workshops! In this interactive workshop, an expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques, and get you involved in a variety of activities so that you could peacefully and safely coexist with coyotes. Both kids and families are welcome to attend! To register, visit pasadenahumane.org/events.

4/21/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: