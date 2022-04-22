Southern California Edison Construction Work at Night

On April 27th and April 28th, 2022, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace electrical transmission poles along Grevelia St. The work will require a full street closure of Grevelia Street from Magnolia Ln. to Fairview Ave. and will be performed from 10pm to 6am.

SCE will distribute flyers to neighborhood residents notifying them of the construction activity and will post signs and message boards within the vicinity of the work for additional noticing. Temporary power outages may occur as a result of the work. Customers impacted by the power outage will be notified by SCE in advance. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages.

