626 Golden Streets!

Open Streets will return to the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 9am-4pm! This event is the perfect opportunity to be outdoors while biking, walking, and skating. There will be music, dancing, food, and entertainment.

There is no “right” way to experience Golden Streets. No finish line. Participants may join and depart the event route anywhere they wish. We only ask that you be considerate and courteous of others along the way, enjoy the event at your own pace, and check out the many local businesses, organizations, community groups and more who will be found across the route!

Check out the map of the event! We look forward to bringing this event back to our City, and hope to see everyone there. For more information on the event, click here.

4/25/22