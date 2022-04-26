April 27, 2022: Special City Council Meeting

Join us on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 6:00pm for a Special City Council Meeting. Discussions will include:

Study Session on the State of Water, and

Discussion of potential uses for the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds (SLFRF), as established through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, in preparation for the fiscal year 2022/2023 budget.

The meeting will be through our hybrid model, so residents are welcome to attend in person or by viewing the livestream here.

