Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

Happy Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! We are proud to celebrate our AAPI community and their contributions. AAPI encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific Islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island).

Like most commemorative months, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month originated with Congress. The month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.

The City of South Pasadena is proud to highlight one of our AAPI owned/operated businesses, the Hapkido Studio (725 Fair Oaks). Click here to watch their business highlight on our social media pages!

5/3/22