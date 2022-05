Join us tomorrow on May 4, 2022 at 7:00pm for our City Council meeting. At this meeting, some topics on the agenda will include:

• Urban Area Security Initiative Grant Funds for a Virtual Reality Training Simulator

• Revised Budget Calendar

• Introduction of Ordinance Adopting Policy for Police Department equipment

To access the meeting virtually, click here. The meeting will also be available in person at our City Council Chambers located at 1424 Mission Street.

5/3/22