The Los Angeles County Executive Office for the Board of Supervisors announced on May 12, 2022 for all flags at every County facility to be lowered to half-staff in Memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 and their loved ones left behind.

This announcement comes from a Presidential proclamation and by order of Chair Holly J. Mitchell. Flags are to remain lowered until sunset on May 16, 2022.

5/13/22