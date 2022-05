An important step🚶‍♂️toward the adoption of our FY 2022/2023 Budget is going to our Finance Commission for review of the proposed budget.

Walk on this process with us and provide your input! The Finance Commission meeting will be held on May 16, 2022 at 6:30 pm in a hybrid format. Click the link below to view the agenda and proposed budget information.

https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/29520

5/13/22