Celebrate Pride Month in June with author and artist Hazel Newlevant in a virtual workshop on creating autobiographical comics! In this virtual primer on autobiographical comics you are the protagonist of your next comic. You will explore the experiences that defined and changed you, design a cartoon version of yourself, and learn how to turn your treasured and embarrassing memories into stories to share with others.

Creating Autobiog Comics with Hazel Newlevant will take place on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Visit southpasadenaca.gov/register to register. For assistance registering, call 626-403-7350. This program is made possible by the South Pasadena Public Library with generous support from the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library.

5/16/22