On April 26, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) Board of Directors declared a Water Shortage Emergency Condition and adopted an Emergency Water Conservation Program for areas that are dependent on State Water Project (SWP) supplies. Our City receives water from MWD through other agencies, and is therefore indirectly impacted by MWD’s new watering restrictions. However, with current drought conditions and in an effort to effectively manage water resources, South Pasadena City Council is expected to declare a Stage 2 Water Supply Shortage, which would limit outdoor watering to two days per week at an upcoming June Council meeting.

To further encourage community water conservation efforts, the City will implement an updated water conservations program, which will include rebates, programs, and home assessments. Information on changes to watering restrictions and conservation programs will be updated on the City’s website, www.southpasadenaca.gov.

5/13/22