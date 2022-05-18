City Hall Scoop

Launch of Business Newsletter!

May 18, 2022

The Economic Development Division in the City Manager’s Office is excited to announce the launch of our Business Newsletter. The goal of these newsletters is to provide resources, upcoming events, and helpful tips to our businesses. The newsletter will be sent on a monthly or on an as-needed basis as the team works with our local, state, and federal partners on compiling the most up-to-date resources and as we plan further Economic Development programming. We have included most of our business emails from the City’s current data, but encourage all businesses to spread the word and sign-up!

To sign-up for the newsletter, please visit our Economic Development website page here.

