New data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) shows that 4,384 new cases were reported as of 5/18/22 and 10 new deaths were reported as of 5/18/22. With the increase of cases of COVID-19, we encourage our community to take recommended safety measures by LACDPH to wear masks when in large crowds and to stay up-to-date on vaccines. The City will continue to communicate with LACDPH to stay up to date and provide updates.

5/18/22