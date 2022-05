Join us at Garfield Park (1000 Park Avenue) for a demo of Autonomous Mowing! Graze Tech will be demonstrating these new devices that are 100% electric, address the labor shortage, and mow up to 3 acres / hour.

The demonstration will be near the Tennis Courts (Stratford Avenue & Hope Street). For any questions, please call our Public Works Department at 626-403-7370.

5/19/22