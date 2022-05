Join us this Thursday on May 26 from 8am-9am in the City Council Chambers (1424 Mission Street) for a Business Safety Workshop! The workshop will include updates and tips from our Police Department regarding business safety and they will also be there to answer any questions that our local business owners have. To RSVP, email business@southpasadenaca.gov or call the City Manager’s Office at (626) 403-7210.

5/23/22