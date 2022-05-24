Arroyo Seco Water Reuse Project

The Cities of Pasadena and South Pasadena have partnered to implement a set of design strategies that will result in improving the water quality in the Lower Arroyo Seco Channel. The project includes two locations. The first is the San Rafael Creek, west of San Rafael Avenue / Laguna Road and south of where the creeks converge into the channel in Pasadena. The second is downstream, just south of San Pasqual Avenue and adjacent to Arroyo Park in South Pasadena. Stay involved to learn how this project will contribute to achieving regulatory compliance while improving public access to adjacent amenities and opportunities for new habitat.

There will be a Community Meeting on Thursday, May 26 from 6-8pm at the La Casita del Arroyo located at 117 S. Arroyo Blvd. Pasadena, CA. To learn more about the process, visit the website by clicking here.

