Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25, 2022

Join us for a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:00am at the War Memorial (435 Fair Oaks Avenue). The Agenda for the event will go as follows:

9:00 a.m.                     Welcome by Mayor Michael Cacciotti

9:05 a.m.                     Color Guard by Boy Scout Troop 333

9:10 a.m.                     National Anthem by Melina Singer

9:15 a.m.                     Brief History of War Memorial Building provided by Cathy Billings, Director, South Pasadena Public Library

Recognition of Military Service People

                                    Local Dignitaries Provide Remarks

9:30 a.m.                     Guest Speaker: Navy Seal John Devine, Military K9 Expert

Recognition of Military Service Animals (Video)

9:45-10:15 a.m.           Reception & live music from Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Band

                                    Refreshments will be served in the lobby

We are looking forward to seeing you all there as we honor those who sacrificed their lives serving our Country.

