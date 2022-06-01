Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvement Project

The Public Works Department has scheduled traffic signal shutdowns at various intersections along Fair Oaks Avenue to complete construction activities related to the Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project. The system shut downs are anticipated to occur between the hours of 9am and 3pm at various intersections along the corridor starting on June 6, 2022 and will continue for approximately 3 weeks. The contractor will place temporary traffic control devices to properly route traffic. The improvements include the installation and testing of various traffic signal system equipment. The construction activity may temporarily limit street parking around the location shown in the map.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc. at (626) 813-6693 or the City of South Pasadena at (626) 403-7240.

6/1/22