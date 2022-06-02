Independence Day Community Read and Book Discussion

As part of the City-wide Independence Day festivities, the Library invites community members to join their neighbors in reading and discussing David M. Rubenstein’s The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream (2021). The discussion will be led by library staff, and will take place over Zoom on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Register for the discussion on Eventbrite. Readers are welcome to participate whether they read just a few, or all twenty-seven, interviews. The library has many copies available to borrow, including e-book and e-audiobook versions. The American Experiment is a collection of warm, engaging, and informative interviews with prominent public figures that explore America’s grand experiment in democracy, culture, innovation, and ideas. The twenty-seven interviewees—including Ken Burns, Billie Jean King, Wynton Marsalis, David McCullough, Sonia Sotomayor, and Cal Ripken, Jr.—reveal diverse perspectives on the American Dream.

6/2/22