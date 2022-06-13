In late 2019 The Hayes Law Firm, along with the South Pasadena Chamber and Farmers Market, set out on a mission to help the South Pasadena community accomplish its goal of reducing single-use plastics. After the successful launch of the Give 1 Take reusable bag program, the program was paused due to the pandemic.

The program is now back as of June 2022 as the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Hayes Law Firm, and Nicole’s Market & Café haved joined forces to make this a possibility. The purpose of this program is to help reduce the use of single-use plastic bags and create a more environmentally sustainable community. Through education, collaboration, and a little creativity, this program hopes to help set the tone for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly community. Want to learn more about the Give 1 Take 1 Reusable Bag program, or have questions about participating? Visit the information booth at the Farmers Market, or click here!

6/13/22