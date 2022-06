Don’t forget to get your vote in today! As a reminder:

Drop off your Vote by Mail ballot in the box in front of City Hall (1414 Mission Street), or visit any of these locations to Vote in Person:

War Memorial Building (435 Fair Oaks Avenue) Hours: June 7 from 7am-8pm. South Pasadena Public Library (1115 El Centro Street) Hours: June 7 from 7am-8pm.

6/7/22