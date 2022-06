Our neighbors in Alhambra are hosting an Oil Filter Exchange Event on Saturday, June 25 from 10am-2pm! You’re invited to bring in your used motor oil and used oil filters for recycling. Receive one FREE new oil filter by bringing in your used oil filter. The event will be at O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 800 E. Valley Blvd in Alhambra.

For more information, visit our website by clicking here.

6/14/22