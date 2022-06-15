Fourth of July Festival of Balloons

The City of South Pasadena is pleased to announce the return of the 4th of July Festival of Balloons. The celebration has expanded and begins with a free theatrical presentation titled We, Too, Are America on Sunday, July 3 at 6:30 PM. The performance is produced by Lissa and James Reynolds, and will be held at the South Pasadena High School Auditorium, located at 1401 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. To register, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/we-too-are-america-tickets-356698935117.

July 4th Festival of Balloons activities kick off with Kiwanis’ Pancake Breakfast at the South Pasadena Fire Station at 7:00 AM, located at 817 Mound Ave., South Pasadena. Opening Ceremony for the parade will start at 10:30 AM. at the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room, located at 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. The parade will begin at 11:00 AM, and travel from Diamond Avenue to Garfield Park where games and food will be available until 3:00 PM.

The day will conclude with a live concert featuring The Kings of 88 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM. and fireworks at 9:00 p.m. at the South Pasadena High School Stadium, located at 1401 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena.



Fireworks presale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday, June 20 for $11.00 per person at the following locations:

Bristol Farms – 606 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena Charlie’s Coffee House – 266 Monterey Road Dinosaur Farm – 1510 Mission Street Jones Coffee Roasters – 1006 Mission Street Mission Framing – 1501 Mission Street South Pasadena Fire Station – 817 Mound Avenue South Pasadena San Marino YMCA – 1605 Garfield Avenue South Pasadena Senior Center – 1102 Oxley Street UPS Store – 1107 Fair Oaks Avenue

Day-of event fireworks tickets will be available for purchase for $11.00 per person at the following locations and times: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast – 817 Mound Avenue (7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) City Hall – 1414 Mission Street (11:00 a.m. to parade conclusion) Fair Oaks and Mission (11:00 a.m. to parade conclusion) Garfield Park – 1000 Park Avenue (12:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

Fireworks tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on July 4 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for $13.00.



For more information, please contact the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 or by email at recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

6/15/22