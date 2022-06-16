The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host four dates of Concerts in the Park this summer. Admission is free and patrons are encouraged to to bring their picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs with family and friends to enjoy a night of music in the park.

Concerts in the Park is held at Garfield Park, located at 1000 Park Avenue, South Pasadena. The current schedule of performances includes Escape: The Journey Tribute Band on Sunday, June 26, Suavé on Sunday, July 10, The Wiseguys Big Band Machine on Sunday, July 31, and the series concludes with a throwback showing of The Ploughboys on Sunday, August 7. All concerts run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (626) 403-7380 or by email at recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

