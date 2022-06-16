City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Concerts in the Park

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

June 16, 2022

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host four dates of Concerts in the Park this summer. Admission is free and patrons are encouraged to to bring their picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs with family and friends to enjoy a night of music in the park.

Concerts in the Park is held at Garfield Park, located at 1000 Park Avenue, South Pasadena. The current schedule of performances includes Escape: The Journey Tribute Band on Sunday, June 26, Suavé on Sunday, July 10, The Wiseguys Big Band Machine on Sunday, July 31, and the series concludes with a throwback showing of The Ploughboys on Sunday, August 7. All concerts run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.


For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (626) 403-7380 or by email at recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

6/16/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: