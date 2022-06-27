Come Celebrate the Fourth of July with Us!

We hope to see you all at our upcoming Fourth of July events! On the flyer above, you’ll find a list of all the 4th of July activities happening this year. For more information on the 4th of July Theatrical Presentation click here. Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $10 and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event. Children under the age of six eat for free! Call Meg (626-755-5551) or Gerry (323-387-0342) to pre-purchase tickets – you’ll get to ‘eatin much quicker!

Please call the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 for more details on the other events.