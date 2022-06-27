City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Come Celebrate the Fourth of July with Us!

June 27, 2022

We hope to see you all at our upcoming Fourth of July events! On the flyer above, you’ll find a list of all the 4th of July activities happening this year. For more information on the 4th of July Theatrical Presentation click here. Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $10 and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event. Children under the age of six eat for free! Call Meg (626-755-5551) or Gerry (323-387-0342) to pre-purchase tickets – you’ll get to ‘eatin much quicker!

Please call the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 for more details on the other events.

