New Watering Restrictions!

Due to the extreme drought conditions in California, the South Pasadena City Council has declared a Stage 2: Serious Water Supply Shortage. Outdoor watering is now limited to two days per week, and leaks must be fixed within 48 hours. As always, no watering is permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information on the City’s new restrictions and helpful tips Click here.