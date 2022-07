The State of California is experiencing extreme drought. Do your part to save water in the City of South Pasadena! Outdoor watering days have now been limited to 2 days per week. Please refer to SouthPasadenaCA.gov/WaterConservation for more information. As a reminder, no outdoor watering is permitted between the hours of 9am and 5pm! Follow our tips and tricks for reducing indoor water usage and outdoor water usage.

